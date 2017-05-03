Chandigarh: Not regularised, JBT teachers of govt schools opt to return to Haryana

On an average, 15 teachers from each cluster will be leaving for their home state (School Representational Image) On an average, 15 teachers from each cluster will be leaving for their home state (School Representational Image)

A large number of teachers working as Junior Basic Teachers(JBT) in Chandigarh’s government schools are opting to return to Haryana after their wait to be regularised by the UT administration went in vain. The return of over 350 teachers has raised serious concerns over the functioning of government schools. As an immediate measure, principals have started merging sections of classes. “For the time being the challenge is that there should be teachers present in the classrooms. Obviously, the education imparted by the trainee teachers can’t be of good quality for the students studying in the classes but given the situation there is no other option available until the department pushes for more recruitment,” said a Principal requesting anonymity.

On an average, 15 teachers from each cluster will be leaving for their home state. Over 350 JBT teachers under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan( SSA) are also expected to leave. In Government Model Senior Secondary School(GMSSS) in Sector 10-A, six teachers have resigned. Three teachers have resigned in the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Maloya, four in Government High School Maloya Colony and five teachers have resigned at GMSSS Sarangpur and another five at Government Model High School, Sector 25. Similarly, 10 teachers are set to leave the newly opened government schools in Dhanas 1 and Dhanas II.

The Education Department has asked the Government College of Education in Sector 20, Dev Samaj College, Sector 45 and State Council of Education Research and Training( SCERT) in Sector 32 to join the school premises. “We have started scrutinizing the list of over 150 masters and mistress from the states and if need be we will ask for more teachers. Recruitment drive will also be conducted and there will be no problem with the summer holidays coming up in June.” said Rubinderjit Singh Brar.

Reasons behind the mass resignation is the delay in regularization of qualified teachers under the SSA and for not creating 1,375 posts, a decision which has been pending for 3 years. “The education department should be blamed for the teachers leaving and jeopardising the functioning of schools. The UT Education Department has failed to coordinate with the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) due to which they are marking the queries time after time. The schools will be badly hit and the education of students will suffer adversely,”president Arvind Rana, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Teachers Welfare Association (SSATWA), said.

