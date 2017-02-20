Chandigarh: ‘Not happy with life’, 16-year-old commits ‘suicide’

A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance at his residence at Dhanas on Sunday morning. The police recovered a suicide note from the victim’s residence, in which he wrote that he was ‘not happy with his life’.

According to the police, the youth was identified as Arvind, a student of class IX.

Police sources said that the matter came to light when the boy started vomiting at his residence in the morning. Noticing this, the victim’s father, Sohan Lal, rushed him to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The preliminary investigation suggested it to be a case of suicide. The police also recovered a suicide note, in which the boy stated that after his death, nobody should trouble his parents or his girlfriend as they were not responsible for his death.

The police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).