Chandigarh: No rollback of increase in parking fee

Mayor Davesh Moudgil along with other MC officers during the General House meeting at the Municipal Corporation office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express Photo/Sahil Walia) Mayor Davesh Moudgil along with other MC officers during the General House meeting at the Municipal Corporation office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express Photo/Sahil Walia)

Even as the general House on Monday resolved a rollback of the hike in parking rates, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Jitender Yadav said the decision cannot be reversed. Yadav said that all he could do is just convey the sentiments of the House to Secretary Local Government (SLG) who can take the final call but rollback at this stage was just not possible.

Earlier in the day, the report of inspections at parking lots was presented in the House wherein it was stated that parking lots were not smart as they lacked basic facilities. Councillors said it was only the Commissioner who had the executive powers and since there had been so many violations on the part of the company managing the parking lots, he should order a reversal and subsequently terminate the contract.

“The entire House approved that a 10-day notice of termination of contract to the company be given and it may be sent to SLG that there be a rollback with immediate effect till the time the termination notice is served,” said Mayor Davesh Moudgil.

BJP Councillor Arun Sood said that nowhere had any clause in the memorandum of understanding made any provision for a rollback of rates and it is just that the contract can be cancelled or penalties imposed. He said the House had no powers and if the company moves court, recovery would be made from the councillors. However, BJP Councillor Anil Dubey retorted that Sood should not scare councillors by speaking about recovery. “Aap hume darao mat..recovery ka bol k….agar hum legally bound hain to parking wala bhi legally bound hai…hum bhi court ja sakte hain,” he said.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil said that still there was a clause in the MoU that if terms and conditions were not followed, the contract can be terminated. “The parking firm is a defaulter completely. We have this 90-page inspection report tabled before everybody in the House – there are no smart parking facilities, no basic infrastructure,” he said.

The commissioner then stated that he would convey all of it to tghe SLG as they were bound by the MoU. “The agreement was approved by the House itself and it clearly specified that rates would be revised from April 1 every year. But I will send a proposal made by the House to SLG,” he said.

The discussion went on for six hours but nothing concrete emerged. Traders and city residents had been waiting for the rollback with immediate effect. President of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, Anil Vohra, said it was highly disappointing and they would hold a meeting on Tuesday to decide the next course of action.

