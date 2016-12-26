Chandigarh: No end to encroachments at markets by street vendors

Vendors at Plaza in Sector 17 on Friday. Kamleshwar Singh Vendors at Plaza in Sector 17 on Friday. Kamleshwar Singh

EVEN AS Chandigarh is vying to become a Smart City, the Municipal Corporation has failed to tackle the problem of encroachments at the markets. The civic body has been at the receiving end for its failure to address the problem of vendors encroaching upon market corridors in front of shops. The problem is prevalent at almost all the markets, especially in sectors 15, 17, 19, 18, 22, 34 and 35.

There are around 25,000 street vendors in the city. These vendors occupy parking and other areas, causing inconvenience to general public and traders. The number of vendors has increased manifold at various markets after the civic body in May passed an order not to remove, relocate or evict them from sector markets. Prior to the order, the civic body used to remove the street vendors and issue challans.

Terming it a temporary problem, Mayor Arun Sood insists that they cannot remove the street vendors until they are relocated to a designated place as per the Street Vendor Act. “The survey has been completed and all the eligible vendors will be provided space at designated places,” he said.

According to the Act, only those vendors will be relocated who carry out vending activities in a designated area by moving from one place to another vending their goods and services, but not stationary vendors and street vendors who carry out vending activities on a regular basis at a specific location.

In April, the MC had launched a WhatsApp number (9872741138) for lodging complaints and uploading photographs against temporary encroachments. However, the facility has proved to be of no use.