Chandigarh: New MC councillors to get lessons on how to speak in House

The newly elected councillors of the Municipal Corporation will now be given lessons on how to raise different problems of their ward in the House and put forth the agenda before the competent authority. The ‘training session’ would take place at the building of Municipal Corporation in Sector 17 from next week. The classes would either be taken by the MC Commissioner or the Joint Commissioners. There are over 12 newly-elected councillors in the new House. In the session, the councillors would be made aware of various provisions under the MC Act as well.

With the BJP having majority of its newly elected councillors, the party itself is holding a training session for them by roping in experts from Mumbai. The councillors would also be trained on how to follow up their respective issues with the officials.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

“There is a proposal to teach the new entrants on how to raise a question in the House, how to get your work done by following up continuously with the officials. There are 20 such parameters which have been chalked out,”said BJP Chief Sanjay Tandon.

The councillors had raised the issue before BJP chief that they were facing problems on how to speak in the House or contest any argument over a public issue following which this training has been planned.

A newly-elected councillor on the condition of anonymity said, “Addressing people and speaking about the issues in a rally is completely different to speaking about the issues in the House. Before you speak on something like the budget, you must be aware of the technical know-how of the subject. So for that we need to understand the MC Act.”

During the special budget meeting held recently, Rajesh Kalia, BJP councillor had admitted in the House that because they were new, they did not have any knowledge on what is capital, revenue, plan or non-plan budget. Despite this, the councillors went on to pass the budget.

“You can point out irregularities when you have complete knowledge of the subject. How would we know what anomalies are there in the budget when it is all Greek to us,” added the councillor.

Maheshinder Sidhu, a BJP councillor said, “ Being first time councillors we had requested the Mayor for training. Everybody needs to know which issue falls under the jurisdiction of which official and if you have to take some problem of your ward to the house, so what would be the correct channel for it.”