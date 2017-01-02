Chandigarh: New councillors take oath

MP Kirron Kher with new councillors after the oath taking ceremony at Municipal Corporation building in Sector 17 of Chandigarh on Sunday. Kamleshwar Singh MP Kirron Kher with new councillors after the oath taking ceremony at Municipal Corporation building in Sector 17 of Chandigarh on Sunday. Kamleshwar Singh

THE NEWLY elected councillors and nominated councillors of the Municipal Corporation took oath here on Sunday, the first day of the year. The oath taking ceremony took place at the new Assembly hall in the presence of UT Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajiv Gupta and Municipal Commissioner Baldeo Purushartha at the Municipal Corporation building in Sector 17.

Watch what else is making news:



BJP councillor Shakti Devshali was the only one to take oath in Sanskrit. But since DC Joshi said that as per the Act, oath could be taken in three languages — Hindi, Punjabi and English — Devshali had to take oath in Hindi as well. Devshali said that he did not want to forget his culture and that is why he wished to take oath in Sanskrit.

The BJP councillor had himself got the lines of oath translated into Sanskrit after the officials of the Municipal Corporation said that they had no provision for translation.

Among the other councillors, 23 took oath in Hindi, eight in Punjabi and three in English. MP Kirron Kher, too, was present at the ceremony.

This time the BJP-SAD alliance has 21 out of the 26 elected councillors in the House. While 20 are from the BJP, one belongs to the SAD. The Congress has four councillors while one member is an Independent.