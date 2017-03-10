Chandigarh: NCB urges law ministry to set up four dedicated narco courts

Official sources said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is working on the legal aspects of the case to seize about 400-500 Bitcoins as part of its criminal investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Physchotropic Substances Act (NDPS) besides a few other laws. Official sources said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is working on the legal aspects of the case to seize about 400-500 Bitcoins as part of its criminal investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Physchotropic Substances Act (NDPS) besides a few other laws.

The NARCOTICS CONTROL Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh, has requested the Ministry of Law and Justice through MHA to set up four dedicated courts of special NCB judges on the pattern of CBI in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh to make the prosecution of drug smugglers across the region hassle-free.

In response, the ministry has sought the status of more than 24 cases pending in several courts throughout the region from NCB. The NCB, zonal headquarters, Chandigarh, has urged to establish dedicated courts in three states and Chandigarh with some alternative places.

According to the proposal, NCB officials urged the ministry to establish a special NCB court for Himachal either in Mandi or Bilaspur, for Punjab, either in Amritsar or Mohali, for Haryana, either in Ambala or Panchkula and one court in Chandigarh.

NCB Zonal Director Kaustubh Sharma said, “At present, in the absence of dedicated special courts, we will have to prosecute the arrested drug smugglers in the courts of sessions judges stationed in the particular places from where the accused were arrested. It is a very time-consuming exercise and we are already short-staffed.

For instance, if we caught a drug smuggler in Sirsa, then we will have to proceed with criminal proceedings against the accused in the court of Sirsa.”

Sources said the CBI has dedicated special CBI courts in every state, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Chandigarh. If CBI arrested an accused in Amritsar, the accused will be produced in the special CBI court in Patiala. And, if a suspect caught in Hisar, CBI will prosecute him in the special CBI court for Haryana in Panchkula. The NCB zonal headquarters is already struggling with staff crunch and there are merely a handful of investigating officers available with the premier anti-narcotics agency.

NCB deposits Rs 49 L old currency notes

The NCB has deposited a total Rs 49.07 lakh currency in the shape of demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, which were seized being case properties in eight cases, in the official account of NCB. The old currency notes were deposited in the bank account with permission of the concerned courts in which cases are under trial.

Drug arrest

A 33-year-old man, Jagsheer, was arrested and 5.05gm heroin was recovered from his possession on Thursday. Jagsheer is a native of Jind district in Haryana and is residing in a rented accommodation at Kajheri village in Sector 61. Police said the accused is an addict and also used to supply narcotics. The seized heroin was examined by the NCB sleuths. A case was registered at Sector 36 police station.

Cricket tournament

To spread anti-drug message, Chandigarh police decided to organise a three-day cricket tournament from March 23 to 26 on Thursday. The registration process of the tournament was inaugurated by SSP Eish Singhal. The tournament will held at Dusherra Ground Manimajra and 16 teams will participant. The winner team players will be given racing cycles.