Chandigarh: Music video art director held for stealing production house owner’s car

Police have arrested a Punjabi songs art director, Nishant Sharma, for stealing the Toyota Fortuner car of Manmord Singh Sidhu, the owner of a Punjabi movie production house, from Sector 17 on Saturday. The Fortuner was recovered from Sharma, who placed a fake registration number plate on it. The complainant, Sidhu, owns White Hills Production House in Sector 17. Sharma, a resident of Pathankot, had come to the production house of Sidhu for professional work and somehow managed to steal the keys of the Fortuner, which was parked outside the production house on February 17.

Inspector Ranjeet Singh, SHO of the Sector 17 police station, said, “The accused Sharma managed to take the stolen Fortuner to his house in Pathankot, told his family members that he purchased a new vehicle and pasted a fake number plate on the four-wheeler.” Police sources said the accused was apprehended when he was coming back from Pathankot to Chandigarh for changing the color of the stolen vehicle. The accused will be produced in a local court on Sunday. A case was registered at the Sector 17 police station.