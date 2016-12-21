Chandigarh Municipal election results: BJP debutants attribute win to Modi, demonetisation

BJP supporters celebrate victory in the municipal elections at the party office in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Source: File) BJP supporters celebrate victory in the municipal elections at the party office in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Source: File)

The first-timers have chalked out agendas that they would take up in the House for the betterment of their respective wards. Riding high on demonetisation, the first timers who contested on BJP tickets defeated heavy weights in most of the wards and said they never did “negative campaigning”.

Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu, who was the BJP candidate from ward 1 and defeated former councillor and Congress candidate H S Lucky, said: “Demonetisation has been supported by people. Before every House meeting, I will take suggestions from residents and take up their issues. Public participation is high on my agenda.” Before getting the ticket, Sidhu was the additional advocate general of Haryana.

Ravi Kant Sharma, who defeated Ritu Chhabra, the wife of Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra, said the Congress always indulged in negative campaigning.

“Of course, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies have been supported by the people. I never indulged in negative campaigning like Chhabra. I always spoke of works that I will do,” said Sharma.

Kanwarjit Singh Rana, the youngest BJP candidate, said his ward 14 had been suffering for the past many years. “A 26-year-old councillor of course has more passion than a 50-year-old. I will hold public darbar frequently. It is the win of our Prime Minister’s policies,” said Rana.

Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, who won from ward 21, said he has already prepared a list of issues that he would take up first in the House. “I definitely want to do a lot for the youth and would get sports infrastructure developed,” Dhillon said.

BJP’s Sunita Dhawan who defeated former mayor and Congress candidate Poonam Sharma, said it was her honesty and simplicity that led to her victory. “The first priority is to develop e-sampark centre and getting neighbourhood parks cleaned. I will work for my people,” said Dhawan, who was the president of Mahila Morcha in BJP.

Congress candidate Ravinder Kaur said she would repay the efforts of people of her ward who elected her. She won against SAD candidate Balwinder Kaur with the lowest margin of 71 votes.

There are nine women councillors this time. BJP’s Asha Jaiswal, Raj Bala Malik, Heera Negi, Farmila Devi, Sunita Dhawan, Chandrawati Shukla and Congress’s Ravinder Kaur, Gurbax Rawat and Sheela Devi. Earlier, there were 10 women councillors.