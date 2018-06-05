Chandigarh Municipal Corporation waste segregation project remains non-starter a year later

Two bins for segregation at godown in Sector 20, Chandigarh. (Express Photo) Two bins for segregation at godown in Sector 20, Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

Exactly a year ago on June 5, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation launched the segregation of waste project in the city amid fanfare. Two coloured bins were distributed to residents and garbage collectors. Today, the scheme remains a non-starter. Even as the civic body spent Rs 2.2 crore on purchasing the new bins, the city has not begun to segregate waste.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil said the scheme was launched in a hurry. “The project was launched in a rush. I agree segregation is going really slow. But to change the mindset of people, it takes time. In six-seven months’ time, people will start segregation as we will hold regular awareness sessions.” Moudgil said the bins were symbolic. “It was just to convey to people that you must segregate your waste.”

Chairman of Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh, Baljinder Bittu, said the Municipal Corporation just did a photo-op. “The launch of door-to-door segregation on World Environment Day last year was merely a photo-op. No awareness sessions were held, people were not even explained the benefits of segregation. Moreover, there was arbitrary distribution of bins,” he said adding that the project should have been launched in one sector first on pilot basis.

Arbitrary distribution of bins was a major hurdle being faced by the garbage collectors and residents ever since the scheme was launched. Where residents had the bins, the garbage collectors did not have them; where select garbage collectors had the bins, the residents did not.

This mismatch led to the project failing to kick-start. The bin system took off on June 5 last year. Green bins were meant to dispose of wet waste and blue bins dry waste.

The small size of the bins was also widely criticised with people claiming that the bins were small in size and not meant for disposal of garbage.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, the president of Chandigarh Door to Door Garbage Collectors Society, Om Prakash Saini, said the garbage collectors were neither given any awareness sessions nor did they distribute bins after the first phase. “Proper planning should have been done before beginning a project on a large scale. How do we collect segregated waste when we don’t have bins,” added Saini.

