Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to take up hike in water tariff

The Municipal Corporation house will finally take up the hike in water tariff. As per the agenda which will be taken up before the general house on Monday, the hike in water rates will earn an additional revenue of Rs 2.77 crore bi-monthly against domestic consumers and increase of Rs 3.28 crore bi-monthly against the commercial consumers. The annual revenue which the civic body aims to earn Rs 36.30 crores annually from the water tariff.

The MC said that the revision in water tariff was urgently required to cover the deficit between the expenditure on maintenance and revenue. It stated that there were increases in diesel prices from May 2011, increase in electricity consumption charges, increase in expenditure on account of maintenance of water supply, but the revenue was the same.

As per the proposed rates under the domestic use category, for consumption of 60-80 units, the charge will be Rs 25 per kilo litre (1 KL = 1,000 litres) instead of the existing Rs 8 per KL. For consumption above 80 units, Rs 40 per KL has been proposed against the existing rate of Rs 8 per KL. A person who consumes between 30-60 units will have to pay Rs 8 per KL instead of Rs 6 per KL.

The average domestic consumption per person per day in the city is 260 litres, meaning a monthly consumption of 8,000 litres per person. However, the consumption varies sector-wise with residents in posh sectors consuming about 10,000 litres a month.

For lawns, the consumer will be charged Rs 25 KL instead of the existing Rs 8. Government and semi- government offices will pay Rs 20 KL, instead of the existing 14 KL. In case of unmetered connections, in the Milk colony, the charges will be Rs 300 per month instead of the existing Rs 50 per month.

Even in the sewerage cess that is to be charged from residential buildings, it will be 25 per cent of the total water charges which are just 10 per cent at present.

The charges will be the same — Rs 2 and Rs 4 per kilolitre month — for those who consume between 0-15 and 15-30 units.

A detailed study conducted by the engineering wing had revealed that the consumption was more in the northern sectors as compared to other sectors. Posh areas like sectors 2, 3, 4, 5 and 9 are drawing more than 1,000 litre per person per day as against the average domestic demand of the city, which is 252 litres per person per day. This is due to the fact that houses are mostly 1 kanal or more in area in these sectors. Drinking water is used for irrigation of lawns leading to wastage of water. The national norm is 135 litres per person per day.

In the entry tax which is likely to be approved, a truck driver will have to shell out Rs 500 per visit and a car owner will have to shell out Rs 50 per visit. The tax will be levied on the vehicles entering Chandigarh from other states. Vehicles bearing Panchkula and Mohali numbers are likely to be exempted.

