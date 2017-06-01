Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to start tracking system to know status of project

The project would be rolled out in a month’s time. The project would be rolled out in a month’s time.

Soon, residents or councillors would be able to know about the status of work in their wards on their cellphones.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will soon come up with a file tracking system. Under this project, one would be able to know at which level the file of a particular work is lying pending. BJP councillor Davesh Moudgil proposed the idea and said the file tracking would minimise the rounds to the offices of officials.

“Everybody has a smartphone today and every information can be a click away. When some residents ask about the status of work, the councillors call the sub divisional officer or executive engineer or chief engineer and it becomes rather tedious for everybody to track that particular file,” said Moudgil.

“The file tracking system would also have the date of when the file moved from which level. The system would also ensure transparency. At least if the file is lying pending for days, the senior officer would be get to know about it,” added Moudgil.

The project would be rolled out in a month’s time. “The time from where the estimates are prepared and sent to the officials concerned along with other details and then objections if raised at any level can be immediately available,” said a senior municipal official.

Earlier, some councillors had mooted to have a fixed time for the councillors with the officers where they can get to know about the development in their works proposed. However, it didn’t work out as it was stated that the councillors work for people and there should be no fixed time.

