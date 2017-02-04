Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to clean back lanes every month

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided to clean the back lanes under its jurisdiction every month.

While discussing the development here on Friday, MC Commissioner Baldeo Purushartha said that in keeping with the decision to intensify its cleaning initiative, the MC has decided to clean all the 484 back lanes in the city and is stepping up operations directed at ensuring proper hygiene and sanitation. He said that 25 teams with four to five persons each from the engineering wing and MOH wing of the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh have been formed. This has been done to ensure that each back lane is cleaned at least once in a month.

Watch: Apple Airpod Review

The list of back lanes with the schedule of cleaning and name of the supervisor has been put on the official website of the Municipal Corporation for the convenience of residents. In case the back lanes are not being cleaned as per schedule, the supervisor concerned may be contacted. However, the MC has emphasised public participation in keeping their areas, including back lanes, cleaned and not throwing garbage in the open, which will attract a heavy penalty on the violator.