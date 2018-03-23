Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to buy wheel clamps to check illegal parking

Vehicles parked on roadside in Sector 26, Chandigarh. (Express Photo) Vehicles parked on roadside in Sector 26, Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

Think twice before illegally parking your cars at green belts, road berms or footpath as they could be wheel-clamped. Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) is all set to purchase 50 wheel clamps to nail the violators. The Municipal Corporation on Wednesday invited quotations from firms for buying 50 such wheel clamps.

A notice about specification of the wheel clamps by the civic body states, “A corrosion-resistant hardened steel construction and suitable for locking tyres up to 275 mm in width. The minimum width of the clamp when closed should be 35 mm and maximum when opened should be 275 mm. The wheel clamp should have an internal locking system and a total weight of 2kg approximately.”

Till now the civic body would get an illegally-parked vehicle towed away. The towing van would charge Rs 1,000, which was added to the challan of the violator. At present, the challan amount for wrongly-parked vehicles is Rs 3,500.

After huge resistance from people, the civic body has put the drive to check illegal parking on hold and the matter is to come up before the House to discuss about reduction in the challan amount. However, till date nothing has been done.

Once the clamps are purchased, the drive is expected to begin again from April 1, said an MC source. At present, traffic police have wheel clamps, but a senior official of the Enforcement Wing said they won’t use them on the cars illegally parked in the MC property like road berms.

“We inquired from the traffic police and they said that one clamp costs about Rs 2,700. When we asked them to clamp the vehicles, they said they won’t do so on MC land like road berms. So we thought of purchasing our own clamps,” the senior official of the Enforcement Wing said.

The firm, managing parking lots in the city, has been complaining that there is no check on illegal parking. People park on berms, footpaths or kaccha areas to avoid the parking fee. A survey by the firm some time back had found 40,792 illegal parking in a span of two days.

The firm had found that there were a total of 9,632 vehicles parked at green belts and footpaths at five locations in Sector 17. The spots, which were used by people to park throughout the day, were outside multi-level parking, in front side of CMC parking, the green belts at the back of Bank Square and in front of Jagat area and an open belt near Sahib Singh area. On Madhya Marg, in zone I and II of Sector 8 and Sector 9 parking, there were 4,760 vehicles illegally parked on service lanes throughout the day. Sector 34 saw 10,700 vehicles parked illegally on the green belts, kachcha areas and main roads.

The company officials said that the MC wasn’t doing anything to check the illegal parking, which was causing losses to them.

