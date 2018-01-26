Chandigarh Municipal Corporation proposes no new project in Rs 990-cr budget for 2018-19

No new project has been suggested in the proposed budget of the Municipal Corporation. The tentative budget of Rs 990 crore was prepared by the civic body for the 2018-19 fiscal on Thursday. While for capital budget, Rs 365 crore has been proposed, for revenue, the sum is Rs 625 crore. The budget will be presented at the Finance and Contract Committee meeting and then sent to the general House for its final approval.

Rs 3 crore has been proposed for primary education and Rs 5 crore for primary health. The allocated budget for primary education has been reduced from Rs 5 crore last year while that of primary health has been reduced from Rs 8 crore to Rs 5 crore.

For fire and emergency services, a budget of Rs 25 crore has been proposed while for infrastructure facilities in villages, Rs 5 crore has been projected. For buildings and roads, Rs 50 crore, for civic works, Rs 30 crore and Rs 40 crore for solid waste management and allied services have been proposed.

For augmentation of the city’s water supply system, Rs 60 crore has been proposed whereas for civic works, Rs 30 crore has been projected. Basic amenities and service of EWS has been projected at Rs 10 crore while for streetlights, Rs 25 crore has been proposed. For setting up sehaj safai kendras, Rs 5 crore has been proposed.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil said it is just a draft budget and he would sit with the commissioner and the Chief Accounts Officer to chalk out the budget. Regarding no new projects, he said, “The budget is about the money approved and the basic heads. After that it has to be seen which project is to be undertaken. It is at a premature stage.”

If we see the amount spent till December 2017, the MC had been sitting on funds. While schools, under primary education, have been suffering due to poor infrastructure, the Municipal Corporation spent a mere .2 per cent of the funds meant under primary education. Of the Rs 5 crore allocated, the civic body managed to spend just Rs 1 lakh. Of the Rs 339 crore allocated under the capital head meant for development work, the civic body spent just 43 per cent of the funds, that is Rs 148 crore. Under primary health, where Rs 8 crore was allocated, MC spent Rs 1 crore and it spent Rs 90 crore out of the Rs 146 crore allocated for public health.

