Chandigarh Municipal Corporation proposed a hike in water tariff, sewerage connection charges

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File) Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File)

Prepare to pay more for water and sewerage connections. The cash-strapped Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has proposed a hike in water tariff and the charges for taking sewerage connection to deal with its financial crisis. The agenda will be tabled in the upcoming House meeting.

In the domestic category, the consumption of above 60 units will be charged Rs 15 per kilolitre instead of the present rate of Rs 8 per kilolitre. From 30-60 units, the owner would be charged Rs 8 per kilolitre while the present rate is Rs 6 kilolitre.

While for 15 to 30 units of consumption, the charges would be Rs 5 per kilolitre instead of the present rate of Rs 4 per kilolitre and the charges would be Rs 2.5 per kilolitre instead of Rs 2 per kilolitre for consumption between 0 to 15 units.

For hotels, cinema houses and shopping malls, there is a five-fold hike in the minimum water charges also. They would be charged Rs 10,000 instead of the present rate of Rs 2200.

“The minimum charges mean that even if the metered supply would be less, Rs 10,000 is the minimum amount that would be charged from them,” a senior officer said. For lawns and irrigation purpose also, the charges have been hiked by five times. The present rate is Rs 8 per kilolitre and now as per the proposed hike, the charges would be Rs 40 per kilolitre. In the government and semi-government offices, the rates would be Rs 20 per kilolitre instead of Rs 14

per kilolitre.

The water tariff rates were hiked previously but the agenda was never put up in the house as the officials mooted that it should be studied again and rates must be revised after carrying out a proper study in Panchkula and Mohali.

For the sewerage connection charges for newly constructed buildings, flats which have a covered area up to 500 square ft, the charges have been doubled from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. Similarly for flats having covered area of 500 square feet to 1000 square feet, the charges would be Rs 2,000 instead of Rs 1,000 and for flats having covered area of above 1,000 square ft, the charges would be Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 2,000.

In case of marla houses, the owner of ten marla house would be charged double: Rs 2,000 instead of Rs 1,000 while above ten marla and upto one kanal, one would be charged Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 2,000. For owners of above 1 kanal houses, the charges would be Rs 6,000 instead of Rs 3,000.

The Corporation has been facing financial crunch and every time they seek funds from the Centre, they are asked to generate their own revenue.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App