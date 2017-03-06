Chandigarh Municipal Corporation mulls over tax for professionals

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. (File photo) Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. (File photo)

THE CHANDIGARH Municipal Corporation is mulling over the imposition of professional tax on professionals in the city. Officials of the civic body have studied the provision of this tax being levied by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and have proposed the same for the city. The agenda will be taken up at a meeting of General House in March. The same rates which the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is applying are being considered in Chandigarh as well. As per the rates (taken from Ahmedabad MC) in the proposal by the Chandigarh MC, the salaried and wages employees who have salary between Rs 6,000 and Rs 9,000 will have to pay a professional tax of Rs 80 per month. Those whose salary is between Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,000 will have to shell out Rs 150 per month while those above Rs 12,000 will pay Rs 200 per month.

The proposal mentions that all advocates, solicitors, notaries, doctors, consultants, architects, engineers, chartered accountants, insurance agents, brokers, tour and travel operators, contractors, those giving tuitions and tutorials, health and recreation clubs, share brokers, owner of petrol pumps, transporters and all types of professionals as per notification of Finance Department will be covered, and a professional tax of Rs 2,000 will be levied annually on them.

All private and public limited companies, factory owners, partnership firms, banking companies have also been covered in the same category where Rs 2,000 annually will be imposed.

Registered dealers will have a separate slab for the payment of professional tax.

Mayor Asha Jaswal said, “A proposal from the officers on professional tax has come and even before it is discussed in the House meeting this time, we will call a special meeting of all the councillors to take their opinion on the imposition of professional tax.”

Former mayor and BJP councillor Arun Sood said, “The Congress government has emptied the coffers of the Municipal Corporation by poor revenue generation sources in all these 14 years. MC is facing a financial crunch. This proposal of professional tax had come from officers and we are yet to discuss it.”

Rajan Singh Grewal, an advocate, said, “We are otherwise paying so many taxes. Why put an additional burden on people? Almost everybody is covered in this professional tax.”

Dr Vikas Sharma, who owns a skin hospital and is a resident of Sector 34, Chandigarh, said, “I don’t think it is wise to impose professional tax as well. This will hike the expenditure of the common man.”