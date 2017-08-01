Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Meeting: Councillors favour FIRs for misbehaviour with women parking attendants

BJP councillor Davesh Moudgil during the Municipal Corporation meeting on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh BJP councillor Davesh Moudgil during the Municipal Corporation meeting on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh

COUNCILLORS ON Monday suggested that FIRs be filed against anyone passing lewd comments against women parking attendants or misbehaving with them. BJP Councillor Davesh Moudgil said the safety of women attendants was highly important and in a city like Chandigarh, reports of such misbehaviour were tarnishing its image.

An internal survey of the company managing parking lots found that there were 236 complaints from women parking attendants who had been misbehaved within a span of seven days. The company had also decided to withdraw the women attendants from parking lots outside bars once they reopen.

BJP Councillor Arun Sood, too, said the safety of women attendants was important and the MC must act before any serious incident takes place. “Why should women attendants be withdrawn? Are we cowards? The MC should get FIRs filed against those indulging in misbehaviour and install CCTV cameras for their safety. This project was started for women empowerment,” said Sood.

Moudgil agreed. “We must ask women attendants to lodge complaints with the police. Once the bad elements are arrested, it would be exemplary for others.”

During the survey, misbehaviour meant male vehicle owners passed lewd comments at the attendants, hurled abuses and even made vulgar remarks when they asked for parking fee. No physical assault was reported though. Some women attendants had even been misbehaved with twice a day. A total of 175 women attendants manage the parking lots.

The survey details pertained to July 16 to July 22. The maximum number of complaints, that is 35, came from Sahib Singh parking lot at Sector 17, followed by 23 cases at the parking lot opposite Sector 17 bus stand.

Relief for housing society residents In a major relief for residents of societies from sectors 48 to 51, the House resolved that they would be getting one year’s relief from paying commercial charges on water bills.

As there were societies which still did not have completion certificates, it was earlier decided that these societies would have to pay commercial charges on water bills.

BJP Councillor Davesh Moudgil then took up the agenda in the House (a table agenda) and said that it was difficult for the residents to pay hefty charges. He had requested that the societies be allowed to pay domestic charges on water usage till then.

“The House then resolved that the societies would get one year’s time to obtain completion certificate and complete all formalities required. Till then, they won’t have to pay the commercial charges which were like double domestic charges,” said Moudgil.

Public toilets, garbage

The councillors also said that public toilets were not being maintained. It was also said that they were not even aware of which SDO is to be contacted for maintenance of the toilets.

The House yet again took up the Dadumajra garbage issue wherein the commissioner informed that the Jaypee Group, running the garbage processing plant, had not only been asked to take the entire garbage for processing but also set up the compost plant in three months.

Security gates

A few days after the MC engineering wing, along with the enforcement department, removed the security gates installed at Sector 44, the councillors asked the mayor and the commissioner to get clarity from the administration and make a policy regarding the installation of such gates.

Other agenda

The recovery charges of Rs 5,000 for residential and Rs 10,000 for commercial owners who dump waste in the open were passed by the House.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App