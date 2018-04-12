Chandigarh Municipal Corporation meet on April 16 to mull roll back of parking rates

A parking lot at Sector 17 in Chandigarh. (Express photo) A parking lot at Sector 17 in Chandigarh. (Express photo)

After adverse reports by two committees of councillors and officials, constituted by Mayor Davesh Moudgil and Municipal Commissioner Jitender Yadav respectively, which termed that parking lots were not “smart”, the BJP-led Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, is likely to reject the decision of hike in their charges, sources said on Wednesday.

A special meeting of the General House is scheduled to take place on April 16, during which a roll back in the rates is expected as amendments in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the company, in-charge of the parking lots, are on cards.

“The concern of each councillor is that hiked rates be reversed and (the) House is likely to recommend that. So we have sought legal opinion already and may make amendments in the MoU,” a senior officer said.

He added, “If we are legally bound as per the MoU to hike the rates, the company officials are bound to follow the terms and conditions. And the inspection reports have given every detail of how terms and conditions in each of the 26 parking lots were not followed.”

The committees have found that there are no smart facilities at the parking lots and that haphazard parking is rampant.

During the April 16 meeting, the inspection reports of the committees, which also include pictures of violations, will be tabled in the House.

Sources said that Member of Parliament Kirron Kher too had conveyed her concern to the civic body that there had been hue and cry in public about the hike in parking rates, which was not justified at all.

With Lok Sabha elections next year, a hike in parking rates in just four months has become an issue for both the major political parties in Chandigarh. The Congress has been calling it a “smart scam”.

From April 1, the parking rates had been hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 20 for four-wheelers and Rs 5 to Rs 10 for two-wheelers up to four hours. The rates become double every two hours.

There were protests by traders and other groups across the city after the hike.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App