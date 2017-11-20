Chandigarh Municipal Corporation: In theatres soon, Swachhta message to accompany screening of movies

Actor Rakesh Bedi with Municipal Commissioner Jitender Yadav in Chandigarh on Sunday. Express Actor Rakesh Bedi with Municipal Commissioner Jitender Yadav in Chandigarh on Sunday. Express

SOON, BEFORE your movie begins at the cinema hall, you will be asked by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to download the swachhta mobile application. The Chandigarh civic body has decided that the best way to connect with people is when they are sitting in movie theatres. An advertisement from the MC will be screened before the movie asking residents to keep their neighbourhood clean and at the same time, download the mobile app for giving their feedback as well. Downloading the app is crucial for Swachhta rankings.

Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation Jitender Yadav said that an agency had been hired for advertisements which would prepare the audio-visual for cinema halls. “We will be tying up with the cinemas for this. Just as the movie is about to begin or during interval, one gets to see advertisements on social causes such as anti-smoking ads, similarly an audio visual about keeping Chandigarh clean and providing citizen feedback would also be run,” Yadav said.

The advertisement would have characters depicting how important it is to keep the city clean and also, how littering would invite heavy fine. He added, “In a week’s time, this advertisement would be ready.” Yadav said that MC had already hired a firm for creating awareness about swachhta through advertisements in the city. However, he refused to divulge what the budget of the firm was.

At present, there are 13,000 people who have downloaded the citizen swachhta application: ‘Swachhata-MoHUA’. But, due to less “active users”, the real number is 4,100. The city’s eighth position in the last 20 days is being attributed to this. Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Sunday engaged Rakesh Bedi, a

Bollywood comedy and stage actor, as brand ambassador for Swachh Bharat campaign. He met the commissioner and gave his consent letter. Bedi was in the city to stage a play scheduled to be held at Tagore Theatre and record an audio-visual message for MC to create awareness regarding Swachh Bharat Mission. He requested the citizens of City Beautiful to maintain their city as it has clean roads, parks and markets. He told the MC officials that he would make it a point to create awareness regarding Swachh Bharat campaign whenever he arrives in the city. The recorded audio visual will be screened at various social media platforms too.

In this year’s swachhta rankings, the city got 11th position. Chandigarh got 1,701 marks out of the total score of 2,000. In the first two parameters, Chandigarh fared well. It got only 379 marks out of 600 in the citizens’ feedback category. Further in this category, for downloading swachhta application (part of citizens’ feedback), Chandigarh scored only 30 out of 150 while in the feedback given through number or website, they got 349 marks out of 450.

