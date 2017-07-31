Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House to pass rates for littering today

The general house of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will pass the rates fixed for littering in its meeting on Monday. A few days ago, the Chandigarh administration notified the amended Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (Sanitation and Public Health) Bylaws wherein a person dumping garbage in the open would have to pay recovery charges. The defaulters are likely to be charged for removal of their waste from September. The agenda to be taken up by the general house on Monday specifies: “The defaulters shall be charged for removal and disposal of their waste at Rs 5,000 for household and Rs 10,000 for commercial household per incident.”

Officials said they would hold sessions to make people aware that now they would be charged the amount for littering. Mayor Asha Jaswal said: “We will hold campaigns to inform people about the new rates once they are passed in the House. We will fix the date tomorrow (Monday) from when these charges would come into force. Most likely it would be September.”

Till now, only a fine of Rs 500 was charged for littering. However, finding the fine amount no deterrent for the violators, the municipal corporation mooted that additional recovery charges be imposed to stop people from dumping garbage in the open.

Recovery charges means the amount to be recovered for the additional labour and machinery deployed by the MC to clear the littered garbage.

The MC will act on residents’ complaints about dumping garbage. In case there are any videos or photographs of a person littering, action would be taken immediately. Teams of officials would also be constituted. After a proper inquiry, this new charge would be imposed.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App