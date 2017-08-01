House puts stop to unlimited call facility for senior officers

Municipal Commissioner B Purushartha and Mayor Asha Jaswal during meeting on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh Municipal Commissioner B Purushartha and Mayor Asha Jaswal during meeting on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh

LIMITING THE unlimited call facilities on mobile phones of senior officers of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation which were putting a burden on the exchequer, the general House on Monday fixed the ceiling for their communication expenditure. Till now, Commissioner Municipal Corporation, Additional Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Secretary all had no limit when it came to paying their monthly bills of mobile phones. Besides, the bills of landline phones at the residence of the officers would be reimbursed. They were also provided with a Reliance USB data card with a monthly rent of Rs 750 plus taxes. Till now, though, there was no policy regarding broadband internet facility on landline phones installed at their residences.

According to the new proposal in the agenda that was passed on Monday, not just mobile bills but, including broadband facility, residence phone bills and USB data charges, the MC Commissioner would be entitled up to Rs 7,500 per month while additional commissioner, joint commissioner, assistant commissioner, secretary, would be entitled only up to Rs 3,500 per month. Now, it is only the mayor which continues to enjoy the unlimited call facility.

The ceiling, however, has increased for some lower officials. Executive engineers, who were getting up to Rs 1,500 per month, would be entitled up to Rs 2,500 per month now. The CAO, who used to get just Rs 600 per month, would also be entitled to a monthly expenditure of up to Rs 2,500. Junior engineers, who were entitled up to Rs 700, would get Rs 1,000 per month. Subdivisional engineers would be getting the same entitled amount of Rs 1,000 per month.

BJP Councillor Davesh Moudgil, however, said the Mayor’s PA be put in the category of Rs 1,500 ceiling limit as he too has to make a number of calls. The House then approved of it.

On the purchase of cellphones, the mayor and the commissioner can purchase the same on unlimited amount. Category A officers and councillors can all buy a cellphone for up to Rs 40,000. Junior engineers, who could get a phone for up to Rs 10,000, can get to spend up to Rs 15,000 now.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App