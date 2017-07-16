Chandigarh Municipal Corporation holds camp to help residents get water and sewer connections

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File Photo) Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File Photo)

The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh Saturday organised a camp facilitate residents of Deep complex, Hallomajra, get water and sewer connections. The Executive Engineers of public health wing, MC, Chandigarh BK Dhawan and Suresh Kumar Gill examined the casefiles of water and sewer connections in the camp and sanctioned them in presence of area councillor Bharat Kumar.

According to information, the Municipal Corporation laid the water supply lines and sewerage in Deep Complex, Hallomajra, in 2016 at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore out of which one third cost was to be deposited by the residents of Deep Complex as per the plot area rates decided by the Municipal Corporation. The residents were facing difficulties getting sanctions for water and sewer connections. Earlier, water was supplied to this area through water tankers and for disposal of sewerage the residents had made unorganized arrangements.

