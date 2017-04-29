Chandigarh Municipal Corporation fixes rate for housing societies to get fire NOC

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

Housing societies and occupants of EWS houses will have to shell out only Rs 5 per square metre for the fire no-objection certificate (NOC).

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had earlier proposed a rate of Rs 10 per square metre for all the establishments for the payment of fire NOC. For other establishments, the rate will be Rs 10 per square metre. The minimum charge is Rs 5,000 for the showrooms and that for the booths will be Rs 2,500 .

BJP councillor Davesh Moudgil said the rates should be nominal for those staying in the housing societies.””Not just this, the housing society owners will also be given six months time before this is implemented”” said Moudgil. There are 110 societies in sectors 48, 49, 50 and 51.

This is for the first time that Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will charge an amount for issuing a fire NOC.

The civic body, in its last house meeting, had approved the move where in it was made mandatory for all establishments to take NOC, failing which action will be taken as Delhi Fire Prevention and Safety Act, 1986.

Meanwhile, the councillors raised objections on tertiary water project of the city. BJP councillor Rajesh Gupta said there has to be an action taken report as to how many people have got the tertiary water connections.

Congress councillor Gurbax Rawat said they should allow tertiary water connections for free and it should be mandatory for all schools, colleges and other big institutions.

The MC has also issued notices to 74 service stations to have shallow tubewells to avoid water wastage.

Even though the civic body has made taking tertiary connections mandatory for all houses or institutions having an area of 1 kanal, there have been only 600 takers since June 2016 . An amount of Rs 15 crore was spent for this project after its inception.

The MC treats 30 MGD of waste water and then releases 24 MGD of it into the drain as the demand for tertiary-treated water in the city is only 6 MGD.

