Chandigarh Municipal Corporation committee to lease out Shanti Kunj eating joint

The Finance and Contract Committee of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Friday decided to lease out the eating joint at Shanti Kunj in Sector 16 and fixed a reserve price of Rs 55,000.

In a meeting chaired by Mayor Asha Jaswal, the committee also decided to hand over the underground parking in Sector 8-C, Madhya Marg, to the Traders’ Association.

The committee also accorded approval for providing and laying of thermoplastic road marking paint on various stretches in sector 27, 28, 29 30, 32 and 46 at an estimated cost of Rs 41.53 lakh.

Also, the estimate for providing and fixing tow wall with M S flat railing in sectors 19 A, B, C and D at an estimated cost of Rs 41.36 lakh was also approved.

The committee also accorded approval for filling up posts of supervisory staff road inspector, chargeman, work inspector or work munshi in the road wing of the municipal corporation.

The estimates for renovation of the Muslim graveyard in Sector 25 at a cost of Rs 34.79 lakh was also approved.

The committee members also discussed and approved the engagement of various categories of manpower in the civil dispensaries under the administrative control of the municipal corporation.

The meeting was attended by Kavita Singh, who is holding the additional charge of municipal commissioner, and other members including nominated councillor Ajay Dutta, councillors Arun Sood, Devinder Singh Babla, Jagtar Singh, Kanwarjeet Singh.

Additional municipal commissioner Uma Shankar Gupta, joint commissioner Manoj Khatri, medical officer of health Dr P S Bhatti and other senior officers of the municipal corporation also attended the meeting.

