Chandigarh Municipal Corporation additional commissioner’s official car to have 19 accessories

THE OFFICIALS of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation have their task cut out these days as they have been asked to install 19 accessories in the new official car of MC Additional Commissioner Anil Garg. From reverse camera with LED to floor lamination, carpeted mats to high-end fog light sets, the additional commissioner wants it all in his official car, Maruti Ciaz. A quotation notice was sent out by the office of the Chief Accounts Officer wherein quotations were invited from firms which may install all 19 accessories in Garg’s official car.

Additional Commissioner Anil Garg said, “Chhoti moti cheezen hi hain…. If reverse camera won’t be there… there are chances of the car being hit from behind and then that repair will cost more. If floor lamination won’t be there, the car floor will get spoilt which will result in wear and tear of the car and again repairs.”

Sources said the accessories would cost over Rs 1-1.5 lakh public money.

Rain visors, fog light sets, carpeted mats, footlights, footmat rubber wets, LED roof light, reverse camera with LED, arm rests, seat covers, additional loose seat covers and several other items were asked for. The interested firms have been asked to report their quotations of rates inclusive of labour and taxes to the office of the Chief Accounts Officer at the MC building in Sector 17 at the earliest.

Chief Accounts Officer Uma Shankar Sharma said, “I don’t have much information about this as my office has sent out the quotation notice as SDO (Mechanical) Rakesh deals with it.”

Sub-Divisional Officer Rakesh Kumar, who deals with all the official vehicles of the officers, said, “ Sorry, I can’t divulge any details about this. But all this will not cost much.”

A senior official, on condition of anonymity, said, “No other vehicle of any senior officer has all these accessories. Moreover, certain basic accessories are already there when the car is purchased and these are not even required. Another senior officer just recently refused to get all such accessories installed in his car saying it is a waste of public money.”

