Chandigarh Municipal Corp to take up recommendations on paver blocks

Paver blocks in Sector 21-A, Chandigarh. (Express) Paver blocks in Sector 21-A, Chandigarh. (Express)

NO PAVERS may be allowed in green belts and only cement concrete footpath may be constructed there. To ensure that public money is not splurged on paver blocks, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is all set to discuss the recommendations on paver blocks and PCC tiles in the general house meeting on Monday. These recommendations have been given by a five-member committee constituted to study the issue.

The concrete may be used in the newly constructed green belts and in the existing green belts where footpaths are damaged. “Stamped concrete footpath with red sand stone pattern be used for construction of footpath in new green belts. The practice shall also be followed in the already developed green belts where existing surface is damaged, after consideration and approval of road committee accompanied by chief engineer,” the committee has stated in its recommendations.

It was stated that no pavers should be allowed on V-3 roads. Also, the committee said that all roads and parking areas of motor and scooter markets should be provided with concrete pavement.

In case of government or institutional buildings, religious places or community centres, the committee recommended that in order to maintain uniformity, green perforated pavers be provided at the area beyond footpath up to the boundary wall of these institutions.

All cycle tracks are to be concreted, the policy suggested. In case of the damage of the paver blocks or PCC tiles, the penal rate recovery should be made from the defaulter or the occupant responsible for the damage, either private or government agency, the committee recommended.

The committee further recommended that in case of damage, the penal rate should be double the approved rate of damaged item of work.

In 2015, MC was in the dock for laying paver blocks in the city. There were instances in which well-maintained tiles were also being replaced with paver blocks. Since many agenda items about pavers appeared in the general house, the then MC Commissioner stated that a policy be prepared for the pavers.

