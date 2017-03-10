Chandigarh mulls green tax for commercial vehicles

UT Adviser Parimal Rai asked Municipal Commissioner Baldeo Purushartha to obtain all details regarding the tax and study its pros and cons. (File) UT Adviser Parimal Rai asked Municipal Commissioner Baldeo Purushartha to obtain all details regarding the tax and study its pros and cons. (File)

THE UT Administration is considering imposing green tax in the city. At a road safety meeting chaired by UT Adviser Parimal Rai on Thursday, the members discussed that the pollution level was rising and they might study the pattern of environmental compensation charge that was imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on commercial diesel vehicles entering New Delhi.

UT Adviser Parimal Rai asked Municipal Commissioner Baldeo Purushartha to obtain all details regarding the tax and study its pros and cons. It was also discussed that public opinion be sought before imposing the tax.

“The MC Commissioner said that they were already working on the issue. The members of the committee have been asked to study the details of the case where NGT had imposed the environmental compensation charge on the commercial vehicles,” said a senior officer.

The UT Administration has failed to take any action against commercial vehicles, mainly diesel autorickshaws, which have been the key reason for the city air becoming more polluted.

Rai also asked the officers to improve road signages, visibility on roads and construct more cycle tracks in the city.

Sources said the engineering wing of the UT Administration made a presentation that a network of 77 kilometres was there and it might be extended to 95 kilometres. The engineering wing stated that they had plans to have more cycle-friendly roundabouts the way they have in Sector 26 on a pilot basis. The 1.5-km cycle track starts from Sector 26 Grain Market roundabout to Transport Light Point in Sector 26.

On the issue pertaining to installation of signages, the Municipal Commissioner said that they were hiring a consultant for designing or planning urban wayfinding signage system to convey information to road users regarding entities within Chandigarh. The agency will be required to design the illuminated signboards and identify the spots where they are to be fixed.

The meeting was attended by Home Secretary Anurag Aggarwal, Municipal Commissioner Baldeo Purushartha, UT (transport) director Amit Talwar, UT chief engineer Mukesh Anand and several officers of the UT transport department.