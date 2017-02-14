Chandigarh: Movers and packers fined Rs 10,000 for deficiency in service

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum directed a company which transports luggage to give a compensation of Rs 10,000 for causing mental agony to a resident of Dera Bassi.

Pronouncing the orders Monday, the forum also asked Delhi-based Aryawarta Packers and Movers to refund Rs 5,552 overcharged by it on account of insurance premium along with Rs 5,000 as cost of litigation.

Complainant Dinesh Kumar Singh sought the assistance of the company for transporting his household goods from Dera Bassi to New Delhi on June 27, 2014. The company guaranteed and assured Singh that they will take utmost care in packing and transporting the household goods. Further, on the advice of the company’s executive, the complainant agreed for insuring the household goods.

The company charged an amount of Rs 19,900 for the services excluding service tax.

The company obtained the insurance cover for the consignment and charged Rs 9,000 from the complainant as insurance charges.

The company took an amount of Rs 31,660 from the complainant. When the complainant went through the contents of the insurance policy, he was astonished that the consignment was insured for Rs 3,00,000 and the total premium charged was mentioned as Rs 3,448 instead of Rs 9,000.

Alleging deficiency in services, he filed a case in the consumer forum on July 20, 2015. The company did not depose before the forum, thus, ex-parte proceedings were initiated against them.