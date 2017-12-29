Chandigarh: Motorcyclists rob tutor of iPod, cellphone, purse at knifepoint

Pic for representation purpose Pic for representation purpose

A PRIVATE tutor of mathematics, Komal Kishore, was robbed of his iPod, earphones, cellphone and purse, containing cash and two ATM cards, at knifepoint near the Sector 49/50 road on Thursday night. Kishore was returning home in Mohali at Phase 11 on cycle. The incident took place around Wednesday midnight.

The robbers were on a motorcycle and the pillion rider was wearing helmet. It is the sixth incident of robbery reported in the last one month, raising questions on the efficiency of Chandigarh Police, which has claimed to have stepped up night vigil in view of the upcoming new year celebrations. In earlier reported incidents, robbers came on cars and in three of the incidents, robbers used a Ritz car.

Police said the bikers also assaulted Kishore, who initially tried to counter them, was forced to beg for his life later.

“I was returning from a house in Sector 48 after giving tuition. I was listening to songs on my earphones. Two motorcycles suddenly appeared and one of them told me to stop the cycle. As I stopped, the pillion rider grabbed me by the throat putting a knife to my neck and demanded all the valuables from me. Initially, I decided to counter them but soon, handed over all my belongings to both. One of the robbers even threatened me, claiming he also had a pistol,” said Kishore.

“They were clean shaven men and speaking in Punjabi. As the robbers left, I preferred to choose the same route they took, hoping that the robbers would throw away my wallet after taking the money. But I did not find anything. I went to my house and informed the police control room, Chandigarh, from the phone of one of my neighbours.”

Inspector Ranjodh Singh, SHO of PS 49, said, “We are working on various theories. An FIR has been filed in this regard. Komal Kishore told us that he can identify both the robbers if they are produced before him. We have shown him pictures of the robbers arrested earlier but he is yet to identify any of them.” A case was registered at Sector 49 police station.

