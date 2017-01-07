Chandigarh: Motorcyclist killed, pillion rider injured

Police did not rule out the possibility of drunken driving and initiated inquest proceedings. Express Photo Police did not rule out the possibility of drunken driving and initiated inquest proceedings. Express Photo

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed and the pillion rider injured when their speeding vehicle rammed into the iron grill near Kajheri roundabout, Sector 61, on Thursday night.

The motorcyclist was identified as Om Parkash, a resident of Sector 57. The injured, Tilak Raj, was admitted to GMSH-16 and was said to be stable. Police did not rule out the possibility of drunken driving and initiated inquest proceedings.

Both the men, employed with a telecommunication company in Mohali, were returning to their home when the incident happened around 11 pm. The two were rushed to GMSH-16 and doctors referred Om Parkash to PGI where he was declared dead on arrival.

Om Parkash was a native of Shimla in Himachal. His body was handed over to his family members after the postmortem examination.

The police claimed that the accident occurred on a blind curve near the roundabout, where frequent road accidents were reported. A DDR was lodged at Sector 36 police station.

Cyclist run over

A 54-year old cyclist was run over by a speeding truck near Majri roundabout, Sector 1, on Friday. The cyclist was identified as Namchi of Old Panchkula. The truck driver managed to escape from the spot. The cyclist died on the spot. His body was handed over to his family members after postmortem examination. An FIR was registered.