Chandigarh: Mother-daughter duo among five arrested for smuggling of liquor, intoxicants

THE DISTRICT police on Thursday arrested five persons, including a mother-daughter duo, with liquor, intoxicants and 8 kilo ganja at different police stations.

In the first case, the Dera Bassi police arrested Vidya, 40, and her daughter Rainu, 19, and recovered 8.3 kg ganja from them. The police officials said that Vidya and her daughter were arrested early on Thursday morning when a police team along with the election staff stopped a car in which Vidya was carrying a gunny bag which contained the ganja.

In the second case, the Kharar police arrested Surinder Singh of Kambali village and recovered intoxicants from him. The police stopped the accused and recovered 900 capsules from him. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him at Kharar (sadar) police station.

The third case was reported from Kharar (city) police station when a police party arrested Sukhwinder Singh alias Keera with 50 litre country-made liquor from near the cremation ground of Khanpur village.

The Mataur police, too, arrested Jaswant Singh and recovered nine bottles of liquor from him. He was booked under relevant sections of the Excise Act.