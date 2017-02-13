Chandigarh: More than 300 parents gather to protest fee hike at Mount Carmel

More then 300 parents gathered outside the Mount Carmel School in Sector 47 to protest against the fee hike by the school authorities. The newly-formed Parents Association of Mount Carmel held a meeting.

The parents alleged that the school management increased the fee beyond the 10 percent regulation issued by the government. “Earlier, the fee was Rs 2,700. Now, it is around Rs 5,000 which is just not acceptable as every year the authorities will be increasing it again, which amounts to looting,” said Pradeep, a parent and office bearer of the parents’ association.

Moreover, the parents want the school authorities to follow the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) guideline to include two parent representatives when making decisions with regard to fees and other extra charges taken by the school authorities.

Another issue raised by the parents was the failure of the school authorities to provide GPS facility to parents even after charging money for it.

They alleged that even though they tried to meet the principal, he was inaccessible.

The principal of Mount Carmel Charles J Samuel said, “Some people are just trying to create this impression. I am always approachable. The fee hike is within the guidelines of the UT Administration.”