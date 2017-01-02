Chandigarh: More than 250 vehicles impounded at special drunken driving nakas

Traffic chaos on the road in front of Sukhna Lake on Sunday. Sahil Walia Traffic chaos on the road in front of Sukhna Lake on Sunday. Sahil Walia

THE CHANDIGARH Police impounded more than 250 vehicles at special drunken driving nakas on Saturday night. This is more than double the number last year. The police also received more than 1,600 calls in the control room. The majority of the calls were related to quarrels and noise pollution.

According to the police, 20 special drunken driving nakas were set up at various locations in the city to keep a check during New Year’s Eve celebrations. A total of 252 vehicles were impounded. One vehicle was impounded as the driver did not have the required documents. Last year, the police impounded 104 vehicles on the New Year’s Eve.

Police officials said that they laid a special emphasis on drunken driving. “We had instructed all the officials to take strict action against traffic violators. Drunken driving was on our radar this time as it is also the reason for road accidents,” added an official of traffic police.

The police control room received more than 1,600 calls. Last year, the police received 1,450 calls. The police officials said that the PCR vehicles were sent to 298 spots on December 31 as compared to 283 last year.

Most of the calls pertained to quarrels and noise pollution. While 90 calls related to quarrels across the city, 64 calls were made for noise pollution, 23 for creating nuisance at public place, 52 for accidents and 69 were miscellaneous. As many as 2,000 police personnel were deployed in the city.

On Sunday, traffic jams were witnessed in Industrial Area, Phase 1, and near Sukhna Lake. The traffic police personnel struggled for around one hour to regulate the traffic in the Industrial Area.

Mohali

The Mohali district police set up various nakas in Mohali on December 31. As many as 70 challans were issued. The police officials said that as many as 900 personnel were deputed. Three drunken driving nakas were set up.

A huge rush of youngsters was seen in Phase VII, Phase 3B2 and Phase V market. No untoward incident was reported during the celebrations, said the police.