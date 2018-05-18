Chandigarh Meteorological Department: Days to get warmer, more humid

The unusual rise and fall in temperature, however, could be attributed to cloudy weather, said an official of the Indian Meteorological Department, Chandigarh. (Representational image/Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) The unusual rise and fall in temperature, however, could be attributed to cloudy weather, said an official of the Indian Meteorological Department, Chandigarh. (Representational image/Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

The thundershowers in the last one week may have brought temporary relief to Tricity residents, but it has led to an increase in humidity. With the temperature touching 40 degrees Celsius and predicted to rise further, the coming days will nevertheless remain cloudy contributing to the humid weather.

As of Thursday, the month of May has witnessed a rise and fall in temperature. So far, the average temperature is 32 degree Celsius with average humidity being 43 per cent. Residents need to brace themselves for warmer days ahead with chances of rain between May 26 and 30.

The unusual rise and fall in temperature, however, could be attributed to cloudy weather, said an official of the Indian Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

“Usually, the reason behind the fall in temperature is cloudiness. Heavy rain in the last few days is a major reason behind this. As of now, there will be no major change in temperature for four to five days,” added the official.

