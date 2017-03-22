Chandigarh: Mercury set to rise gradually over 3-4 days, says MET Department

At Rose Garden in Sector 16, Chandigarh, Tuesday. Jasbir Malhi At Rose Garden in Sector 16, Chandigarh, Tuesday. Jasbir Malhi

WITH THE maximum temperature rising up to 30.2 degree Celsius (°C) Tuesday, Chandigarh recorded the highest temperature of this month so far. The Met department has forecast that the day and night temperatures would further increase in the next few days.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 30.2°C, while the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 15.7°C.

“Today’s temperature in Chandigarh was the highest so far this month. Temperatures are expected to be go up further in the coming days. There could be an increase up to two degrees,” said a Met official.

He added that weather was likely to remain dry in Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, in the next four-five days. He however, said, that city could see light showers and thundershowers on Thursday evening.

“A western disturbance is approaching towards the city. There could be light showers on Thursday evening. But It wont be much effective. Afterwords, the weather is expected to remain dry in Chandigarh,” the official added.

A statement issued on Tuesday by India Meteorological department said that there would be a “gradual rise in day temperatures in the coming days in Chandigarh.”

