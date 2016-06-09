Chandigarh: Dip in mercury, monsoon expected by third week of June, Met Department

The Chandigarh Meteorological Department reported a drop in temperature to 35 degrees with partly cloudy skies. The Chandigarh Meteorological Department reported a drop in temperature to 35 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

As persisting partly cloudy conditions prevail over the city for the past few days, the maximum recorded temperature has now dropped to 35 degrees, providing residents a respite from the heat.

The fall in the mercury has, however, resulted in an increase in the humidity index by 55 per cent.

According to officials of the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by occasional rainfall can be expected in the city for the next three to four days. In the next 48 hours, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy, officials have added.

Surinder Paul, director, Chandigarh Met Department, said: “After June 11 , there is a prediction for increase in the rainfall in the city. Consequently, in the third and fourth weeks of June, the Tricity will experience good rainfall accompanied by lightening and thunderstorm.”

With the southwest monsoon hitting the coast of Kerala on Wednesday , the officials have said there is an advancement in the arrival of monsoon across the country.

“Earlier, monsoon was expected in Chandigarh in the last week of June or the first week of July. But as the monsoon has now already shown its presence in Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, it is likely that monsoon will arrive in the city by the third week of June.”

According to the predictions, from June to September, an average rainfall of around 840mm to 900mm can be expected in the city.

In the months of July and August, the city is also expected to witness adequate rainfall this year.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App