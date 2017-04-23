Chandigarh: ‘Members of online fraud gang Indians’

MEMBERS OF the online fraudster gang, which duped businessman Rajesh Singh, a resident of Sector 23, of Rs 10.07 lakh while posing as UK-based scientist Dr Samith Walter, are Indians who were communicating with the victim through Facebook and WhatsApp calls, cyber cell officials said.

The gang members, including two Nigerians, have also cheated a man in Bikaner, Rajasthan, using the same modus operandi. One of them was arrested when he was about to withdraw some of the amount from a bank in Bikaner a few days back.

Sources in the cybercrime cell said, “A picture of one of the members of the gang has been procured during the course of investigation. It was shared with Rajasthan police. The same picture was also given to officials of a bank in Bikaner, in which gang members were operating their bank account. As the member came to withdraw money, he was nabbed and handed over to the local police.”

Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, in charge of the cybercrime cell, said, “We have procured the production warrant against the arrested accused to bring them to Chandigarh. This is a gang involving some Nigerians also, who are residing in Delhi. They cheated the people by using names of multinational companies based abroad.”

Sources said the fraudster, who trapped Rajesh Singh, a resident of Sector 23, through Facebook and WhatsApp calls, on behalf of Dr Samith Walter, was a Nigerian, making calls from India. Rajesh fell prey to the fraudsters when he accepted the FB friend request of one Dr Walter, who claimed to be a scientist with a pharmaceutical multinational, Britannia Pharmaceutical Ltd, in London, which needs herbal seeds from a Maharashtra-based company of Sharma for using in medicines to cure cancer and HIV.

Sharma, which later turned out to be a fictitious identity, was also a gang member. The victim, Rajesh Singh, had deposited Rs 10.07 lakh in two instalments in an account provided to him by Sharma.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now