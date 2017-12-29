Chandigarh: Meet on rights for disabled people concludes

THE TWO-DAY National Conference on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 – Implications for various stakeholders concluded at GMCH, Sector 32, on Thursday. Chief Guest, Justice (Retd) B K Mehta, while speaking on the concluding day, said, “There is a need to sensitise everyone in the society towards disability. People with disability must fight for their rights. Now, is the high time for the various stakeholders to unite for the rights of persons with disabilities.”

The conference was organised by GRIID, National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD), Chennai, and Umeed Society, Chandigarh. Around 200 delegates from 15 states of the country took part in the conference.

Professor B S Chavan, Joint Director, Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), said the significance of this conference having it at this time was that the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, came in to force on December 28, 2016.

