Chandigarh MC to replace 48,000 conventional street lights with LEDs

The Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, and Energy Efficient Services Ltd (EESL) on Saturday signed agreements on replacement of 48,000 existing conventional street lights with LED street lights in Chandigarh and the preparation of Investment Grade Energy Audit (IGEA) report for energy efficiency in public water works, tubewells, sewerage treatment plants and pumping stations in the presence of Chandigarh Mayor Asha Jaswal.

At present, the total electricity bill amounts to Rs 12.64 crore annually. Conversion of these lights into energy-efficient LED street lights will lead to saving in energy consumption by upto 50-60%. The implementation agreement being signed between the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh and EESL is based on the model agreement being adopted by various States or ULBs across India.

The project will include financing, supply, installation, infrastructure requirement, commissioning, service and maintenance of LED street lights including post installation maintenance, and warranty replacement during the project period to achieve the agreed energy savings. As per the conditions, EESL agrees to 50% energy saving of existing energy consumption of conventional street light fixtures assuming 100% fixtures are in service and savings are computed on a deemed savings approach.

Also, the entire capital cost, including maintenance cost and warranty replacement, will be borne by EESL. The contract period is of 7 years, and the EESL shall ensure there are no dark spots/sine waves after implementation in areas which have been upgraded by the MCC. There will be a centralised control and monitoring system for the lighting system. The existing LEDs will not be replaced by EESL. They shall be put in a separate designated area as desired by the MCC. The repayment to EESL in the form of annuity will be such that it will be within the overall expenditure being currently incurred by the MCC on energy consumption and maintenance charges.