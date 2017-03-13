Chandigarh MC puts up boards, declares car bazaar business in Sector 7 parking illegal

Failing to shift the 32-year-old car bazaar at its newly allocated site, Hallomajra, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Sunday fixed boards at various corners of the main market of Sector 7 C, Chandigarh, stating that any business related to the sale and purchase of old cars carried out here will be considered illegal. The board stated: “In the public interest, it is informed that any business related to sale and purchase of old cars carrying out in the parking area of sector 7 C Madhya Marg will be considered as illegal. Further, the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh shall not be responsible in any manner, if any kind of dispute arises at later stage.”

For the past one and a half months, the car bazaar was being held at the rear side of the parking as the dealers refused to move to the new site of Hallomajra, citing absence of facilities there. However, on Sunday, the car bazaar was not held.

President of the car dealers association Gulshan Kumar said, “What is MC trying to prove? These are not MC’s cars we are selling. How can they declare any sale or purchase here as illegal? Only so that people may stop coming to this car bazaar, they have fixed this board.”

As the car bazaar was not held today, Gulshan added, “We had promised the judge in the recent hearing that we will not hold the car bazaar at the rear side also, but why is the civic body putting such boards?”

However, the MC is not clear on what action it would initiate, if the warning goes unheard.

A senior MC official said that the MC can just write to the RLA, saying that the car has been purchased from the illegal car bazaar. “There was no other option but to tell people that these car dealers are not holding the car bazaar legally here as they are not allowed,” said the official.

Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation Baldeo Purushartha and Joint Commissioner Shilpy Pattar did not respond to calls and messages.

The car bazaar that was operating in front of the showrooms of sector 7 on Madhya Marg for the last 32 years was running from the rear side of the previous venue for the last one and a half months. However, the residents started complaining to the MC that it was affecting their privacy and the car dealers were creating nuisance.

The Municipal Corporation had allocated a site at Hallomajra, but the car dealers are not ready to shift there. The car dealers said that the Hallomajra site lacks facilities and there is no security there either. The car bazaar is held every Sunday. The car dealers did not participate in the auction of the sites at Hallomajra that was organised by the Municipal Corporation some time ago.

Owners of showrooms in the market had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking that the car bazaar be shifted elsewhere as it was affecting their businesses, besides leading to parking chaos. Following this, the High Court had directed the Municipal Corporation to shift the car bazaar.