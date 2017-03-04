Chandigarh MC proposes hike in water tariff: For domestic use, pay Rs 25 per KL for 60-80 units

COME APRIL and water bills of city residents are likely to go up by three times. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has mooted a proposal which will be taken up at a meeting of the General House to be held later this month.

As per the proposed rates under domestic use category, for consumption of 60-80 units, Rs 25 per kilo litre (1 KL = 1,000 litres) will be charged instead of existing Rs 8 per KL. For consumption above 80 units, Rs 40 per KL has been proposed against the existing rate of Rs 8 per KL. A person who consumes between 30-60 units will have to pay Rs 8 per KL instead of Rs 6 per KL.

The rates in the domestic use category have been hiked telescopically — telescopic tariff means the rate increases as the consumption rises — as in the case of power bills. The rates are likely to go up more after the 24X7 water supply is started.

“Our water tariff rates were really less and a person who consumed more was paying nearly the same as the person with basic minimum water requirement. So we have ensured that those who consume more may shell out more,” said a senior official.

The average domestic consumption per person per day in the city is 260 litres, meaning a monthly consumption of 8,000 litres per person. However, the consumption varies sector-wise and residents in posh sectors consume about 10,000 litres a month.

For lawns/irrigation, the consumer will be charged Rs 25 KL instead of existing Rs 8. Government and semi- government offices will pay Rs 20 KL instead of existing 14 KL.

In case of unmetered connections, in the Milk colony, the charges will be Rs 300 per month instead of existing Rs 50 per month.

Even in the sewerage cess that is to be charged from residential buildings, it will be 25 per cent of the total water charges which are just 10 per cent at present.

The charges will be the same — Rs 2 and Rs 4 per kilolitre month — for those who consume between 0-15 and 15-30 units.

A detailed study conducted by the engineering wing had revealed that the consumption was more in the northern sectors as compared to other sectors.

“Posh areas like sectors 2, 3, 4, 5 and 9 are drawing more than 1,000 litre per person per day as against the average domestic demand of the city, which is 252 litres per person per day. This is due to the fact that houses are mostly 1 kanal or more in area in these sectors. Drinking water is used for irrigation of lawns leading to wastage of water,” the study said. The national norm is 135 litre per person per day.