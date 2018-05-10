‘Chandigarh MC officers turned blind eye to glaring violations at paid parking lots’

The report shows how in each parking lot, the MC inspection committee “okayed” whatever the parking contractor claimed. (Representational/Files) The report shows how in each parking lot, the MC inspection committee “okayed” whatever the parking contractor claimed. (Representational/Files)

MUNICIPAL CORPORATION officers turned a “blind eye” to numerous glaring violations at the paid parking lots across the city and allowed the parking contractor to double the rates. The March 22-23 inspection conducted by a team of MC officials cited “no violation” at any of the 26 paid parking lots across Chandigarh. Subsequently, this inspection report became the basis for the parking lots’ contractor — Arya Toll Infra Ltd — to increase parking rates in the city. While this hike resulted in a tussle between the municipal councillors and officers, commuters were made to pay double the price for parking their vehicles across the city April 1 onwards.

The inspection was conducted by five officers of the Municipal Corporation, headed by Superintending Engineer Sanjay Arora and comprising three executive engineers Arjeet Singh, Ajay Garg and Harish Saini and Enforcement Inspector Sunil Kumar.

The 36-page inspection report, accessed by Chandigarh Newsline, revealed how these officers found no violation at any parking lot. Despite repeated demands raised by the councillors to table this inspection report in the MC’s House, it was not done.

The report shows how in each parking lot, the MC inspection committee “okayed” whatever the parking contractor claimed.

A 15-point checklist – including separate parking for handicap and for women, smartcard-based payment system, digital signages at every entry point showing status of capacity, occupancy and vacant spot of the parking lot etc. — was given to the inspection committee. Their mandate was to personally visit all the parking lots and fill the checklist after finding out the lapses, if any. The report, however, shows that the parking contractor filled those checklists for all the parking lots and the inspection committee endorsed the contractor’s claims. Not even a single lapse was found in either of the 26 parking lots that were inspected on 15 points.

Defending his report, Sanjay Arora said, “When this committee was constituted, a proforma was given and we were only required to cross-verify the declaration made by the company on the proforma containing 15 points. We were not provided the complete MoU and thus made to focus only on these 15 points. The entire committee went together in two cars and conducted the inspection. There is a possibility that the parking contractor might have corrected everything for one hour till the time we were there.”

After the contents of this inspection report came out on Wednesday, the councillors were up in arms against the MC officials. Congress councillors even alleged a collusion between the MC officials and parking contractor. Even Mayor Davesh Moudgil, who is from the BJP, called it a “baseless inspection report”.

After the parking rates were hiked, Moudgil raised the issue with UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore. Next day, Municipal Commissioner Jitender Yadav again constituted five separate teams to inspect all the parking lots for the second time and submit a report to him. Moudgil, too, constituted a parallel inspection committee comprising five councillors.

Surprisingly, all the committees then found the violations at the same parking lots which were previously found “Ok”.

Congress Councillor Devinder Singh Babla said the March 22-23rd inspection report was prepared “merely to facilitate the company”. He added, “This shows that the officers did not even visit the sites and to favour the parking contractor, just agreed to what he claimed. This report has been prepared while sitting in the office and not by visiting the parking lots.”

From April 1, the parking rates were hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 20 for four-wheelers and Rs 5 to Rs 10 for two-wheelers up to four hours. Rates double every two hours.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil said, “That was the reason I constituted a parallel inspection committee so that elected representatives can themselves visit these parking lots and find the violations. Our report is the absolute reply to the faulty inspection done by the MC officers. Our report was prepared with utmost honesty and in a thoroughly transparent manner. We again demand that the March 22-23rd inspection report be tabled in the House so that the responsibility of those who lacked in discharging their official duty can be fixed.”

