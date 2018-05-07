Chandigarh MC likely to choose Manimajra for car bazaar

At Hallomajra Car Bazaar. (Sahil Walia/Files) At Hallomajra Car Bazaar. (Sahil Walia/Files)

Amid protest by the dealers of car bazaar at Hallomajra over lack of facilities on Sunday, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh is likely to zero in on the stretch opposite NAC Manimajra on the outskirts of the city for the market site. Mayor Davesh Moudgil said they had thought of two places initially — Sector 17 and the NAC road. However NAC seems more feasible, the mayor said. “The stretch is on the outskirts of the city and close to motor market. There are not many showrooms there and it has an open space,” Moudgil said.

The site will be finalised after a meeting of senior officials soon. As of now, the Sunday car bazaar is being held at Hallomajra after shop owners of Sector 7, where it was earlier held, moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court. But, dealers stated that basic facilities such as water and electricity were not there and that the place was unsafe to carry out business. ens

Finance and Contract committee had also discussed the issue of shifting them after the dealers had given a representation.

The dealers had alleged that business had stalled as customers were not coming.

In Sector-7 car bazaar, dealers used to showcase approximately 1,000 cars, but here, they said, they could accommodate only 500.

