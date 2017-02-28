Chandigarh MC House meet: Charges may go up at paid parking lots near cinema, malls, multiplexes

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hike parking charges at paid parking lots from Tuesday. (Express Photo) Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hike parking charges at paid parking lots from Tuesday. (Express Photo)

The Municipal Corporation is likely to increase parking charges at paid parking lots adjoining multiplexes, cinema halls and malls. At present, a two-wheeler driver pays Rs 5 while a car driver pays Rs 10. As per the new proposal to be placed before the General House on Tuesday, a two-wheeler driver will have to pay Rs 10 in 2017-18 which will be increased to Rs 20 in 2018-19.

Further, a four-wheeler driver will be charged Rs 20 this year and he will have to shell out Rs 40 from April 1, 2018. A mini-bus or a commercial van that is paying Rs 25 at present for parking in the parking lots adjoining the malls will have to pay Rs 50 from April 1, 2017, and Rs 100 from April 1, 2018. A tourist bus that is charged Rs 50 at present will be charged Rs 100 from April 1 this year and Rs 200 from April 1 next year. Cyclists will also be charged Rs 3 in 2017-18 and Rs 4 in the next year.

Not just this, a substantial increase has been proposed in the rates of parking passes as well. The two-wheelers being charged Rs 150 for a monthly pass will have to shell out Rs 400 this year and Rs 800 from April 1, 2018. A car owner being charged Rs 300 for a monthly pass will have to shell out Rs 800 from April 1 this year and Rs 1,600 for four hours. A yearly pass will come for Rs 6,000 this year and for Rs 12,000 next year.

Also, for three-wheelers where there was no fee for parking pass till now, a monthly pass will come for Rs 500 this year and Rs 1,000 from next year (only for four hours). The quarterly parking pass will be for Rs 1,000 this year and Rs 2,000 for next year for four hours. A yearly pass will come at Rs 4,000 this year and Rs 8,000 from April 1, 2018 onwards.

The MC has already proposed an hourly hike at other paid parking lots in the city.

A day before the agenda is to come up for approval in the House, the city traders gathered and convened a meeting to oppose the hike. They said that if the House approved such a hike in rates, they would protest outside the MC.

As per the proposal, after four hours at a particular parking lot, the parking fee would increase considerably after every hour.