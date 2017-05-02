Chandigarh: MC holds community lunch in all wards in honour of sweepers and waste collectors

Mayor Asha Jaswal distributes food to MC workers at a community centre in Sector 21, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Kamleshwar Singh) Mayor Asha Jaswal distributes food to MC workers at a community centre in Sector 21, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Kamleshwar Singh)

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation organised a community lunch for sweepers of all the 26 wards in the city on the Labour Day on Monday. Chandigarh Mayor Asha Jaswal, municipal commissioner B Purushartha and BJP city president Sanjay Tandon served food to the sweepers at the community centre in Sector 21.

Similar programmes were held at all the wards attended by respective area councillors, nominated councillors of the areas and senior municipal officials including senior deputy mayor Rajesh Kumar Gupta and additional commissioner Uma Shankar Gupta who served food to the employees of Ward No. 16 at the community centre in Sector 20.

Deputy mayor Anil Dubey and joint commissioner Shilpy Pattar Dutt served food in Ward No. 24 at the community centre in Vikas Nagar.

The municipal corporation organised community lunch at different community centres in all 26 wards and respective area councillors joined with the safaikarmacharis, waste collectors along with officials of municipal corporation and office-bearers of Resident Welfare Associations.

During the occasion, nearly 5,000 employees participated in the programmes and had community lunch after taking pledge for Swachhta. Earlier, one safaikarmachari from each ward has been honoured as Swachhta Doot for his or her best contribution during duty.

The workers who were honoured were Raj Kumar (Ward No.1), Chander Pal (Ward No.2), Chander Veer (Ward No.3), Naresh (Ward No.4), Arvinder Kumar (Ward No.5), Babu Ram (Ward No.6), Mahipal (Ward No.7), Kamar Sen (Ward No.8), Vinod Kumar (Ward No.9), Rampal (Ward No.10), Jai Bhagwan (Ward No.11), Kukki (Ward No.12) and others.

The safaikarmacharis, waste collectors and others have been sensitised regarding the use of double bin system for dry waste and wet waste and to keep their surroundings neat and clean.

