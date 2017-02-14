Chandigarh MC expected revenue of Rs 158 cr but got Rs 112 cr till December

THE CHANDIGARH Municipal Corporation is lagging behind in revenue generation for the financial year 2016-17 as per the figures till December 2016. The draft budget for 2017-18, which will be tabled before the Finance and Contract Committee on Tuesday, shows that the civic body has brought down the anticipated revenue collection for the coming year. The civic body had anticipated generating revenue of Rs 158 crore from various sources but it could realise Rs 112 crore till December.

Under the head estate receipts, the MC had expected to get Rs 10 crore for 2016-17, but it realised only Rs 2.86 crore till December 31, 2016. For the remaining three months of the current financial year, the MC hopes to collect Rs 63.35 lakh. With this, the MC has now reduced its target and anticipated Rs 3 crore as revenue under this head for 2017-18.

Watch what else is in the news

From water tariff which MC collects every year, the civic body had anticipated to get Rs 68 crore but the actual amount was only Rs 49 crore.

In the sewerage cess, the estimate of the civic body was Rs 7 crore but it received only Rs 3.35 crore. The civic body has anticipated a revenue of only Rs 4 crore under this head in 2017-18.

It was only the revenue earned through property tax where the MC has got what it expected. The MC received Rs 19 crore from the property tax.

In the category of other receipts which includes challans through enforcements and other minor revenue, the MC got only Rs 36.94 crore of the anticipated Rs 54.41 crore. Chief accounts officer Uma Shankar Sharma claims that the figures in the estimates are always inflated. “The revenue estimates also include the anticipation of defaulters paying the due amount,” he said.

Another official said that the MC could not earn revenue of over Rs 5 crore from parking lots as most of them were lying vacant.

Congress city chief Pardeep Chhabra said, “The realisation of revenue by the MC is poor because of lack of supervision. There are so many properties which are lying vacant and the officials make no effort to earn any revenue.”

In the budget for 2017-18 fiscal year, the MC focuses on improving the city water supply system as they have proposed a budget of Rs 79 crore only under this head. A total of Rs 1,005 crore has been proposed, of which Rs 339 crore is under capital head while Rs 666 crore is under the revenue head. Under the Swachh Bharat mission, Rs 10 crore has been earmarked by the MC.

The MC has faired poorly when it comes to utilisation of budget. According to the budget report prepared till December 31, of the Rs 572 crore plan head budget, the MC was able to spend only Rs 100 crore. The plan head includes expenditure that is meant to create new infrastructure and capital assets.