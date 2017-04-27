Chandigarh MC cracks whip on water bill defaulters, may cut off supply

Cremation ground in Sector 25 is one of the water defaulters. (Source: Express) Cremation ground in Sector 25 is one of the water defaulters. (Source: Express)

ALL THOSE who have not paid water bills will face action soon. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has constituted four teams under various executive engineers who would disconnect water supply of defaulters.

The municipal corporation has even issued a public notice on its website stating, “All defaulter consumers of water bills are requested to deposit the pending amount of their water bills with the municipal corporation through the sampark centres immediately, failing which the water connections would be disconnected. Four teams have been deputed for the disconnection.”

The action would be taken according to Clause 13(a) and Clause 5(vi) of the Chandigarh Water Supply Bylaws 2011.

Defaulters owe water bills amounting to Rs 17 crores of which Rs 13 crores is due from people in villages and colonies. While some residents of Bapu Dham owed Rs 42 lakh in bills, those in Mauli owed Rs 86 lakh. There were several defaulters in Ram Darbar where and a total amount of Rs 1.66 crore was pending. Similarly, Attawa villagers owed Rs 7.20 lakh, Dadumajra Colony Rs 87 lakh, Dadumajra village Rs 17 lakh and those in Palsora Rs 62 lakh. Dues amounting to Rs 70 lakh were pending against defaulters in Maloya as well.

The government departments of Haryana, Punjab and UT also owe water bills. The cremation ground and the community centre at Sector 25, Grid sub-station at Sector 26, horticulture divisions were also among the defaulters.

The MC has been facing the heat for not being able to enforce and collect dues from the defaulters. The issue was raised at House meetings of the corporation, too. It was said that people were causing revenue loss to the civic body and the latter was unable to enforce and collect its own dues.

