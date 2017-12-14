Chandigarh MC councillors hold special meet on draft parking policy

THE COUNCILLORS of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation held a special meeting on the draft parking policy as framed by the UT Administration.

Initially, some councillors said this issue should not have come up for discussion as the UT Administration has already asked the residents to give their objections or suggestions.

However, at the meeting, it was decided that the councillors would get suggestions from the people of their wards by December 26. The MC has also invited suggestions on its website before the House meeting scheduled to be held on December 27.

The commissioner briefed about the concept of congestion pricing in parking demand management measures to curb excess parking; certificate of entitlement or COE; parking supply measures in residential areas, including boundary wall of marla houses, shall be removed to accommodate more vehicles. The commissioner also briefed about parking norms in residential areas according to notified Chandigarh building rules (urban) 2017; pricing methodology for parking; base tariff, actual parking tariff, congestion factor.

Congress Councillor Devinder Singh Babla said the policy was impractical. “First, they should make the city like Singapore and then implement policies of Singapore here. In every corner of the city, you will find a vendor. This is not how the city would become smart. The administration should introduce better public transport first.”

The meeting was attended by all councillors and MC commissioner Jitender Yadav, Joint Commissioner Tejdeep Singh Saini and other officials.

