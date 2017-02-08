Chandigarh MC claims repair over,water supply likely to be normal from today

AFTER THREE days of a crisis, water supply is expected to be back to normal from Wednesday morning. Officials of the engineering wing of Municipal Corporation maintain the repair work at Kajauli waterworks has ended and the supply was restored on Tuesday evening. “It will be completely normal by tomorrow morning,” said an official.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

On Tuesday morning, the situation was worse, with residents of sectors 15, 18, 19, part of sectors 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, 31 to 35 and 44, 45, 46, 48, 49, 51 getting no water.

A leakage in a 1,200 mm pipeline of phase IV near Maruli Khurd village was reported and the repair work was taken up. As a result, there was no pumping of water from Kajauli to the waterworks in Sector 39 from February 5 to February 7 and the residents faced water crisis.

Officials of the Punjab public health department said that because the demand during this season was quite less, that is why they chose to carry out the repair.

Due to such frequent disruptions in the last one year, the then BJP mayor Arun Sood had spoken to the Punjab government last year to take over the maintenance of the Kajauli waterworks saying that they were not maintaining it well which was leading to such breakdowns. But nothing was done.